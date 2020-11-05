WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a series of car thefts and break-ins in Wellesley.

Two vehicles that had their keys left inside were stolen during the early morning hours on Thursday, Wellesley police said.

Those cars have since been recovered by authorities.

Multiple other unlocked cars were targeted and items were taken on Bristol, Hampshire, Highgate, Earle, Brookfield Circle, Royalston, Pilgrim, and Mountview streets.

Anyone with information or who may have home security video from midnight to 4:30 a.m. are asked to call Det. Chris Connelly or Officer Tim Dennehy at 781-235-1212.

Residents are being reminded to lock their car doors and remove keys and other valuables from their vehicles.

