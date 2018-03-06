Wellesley police investigating after ‘Are We Next’ found spray-painted outside school

WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Wellesley are investigating after an apparent threat was found spray-painted on a walkway outside the town’s middle school.

The words “Are We Next” were found Tuesday morning on the ground outside the school, according to officials.

The school sent out a letter to the community that reads in part:

“We are working with our facilities department to remove it and engaging our WPD, as we would for any suspicious act…We are communicating with staff and students, and ensuring them of their safety. “

Police and school officials don’t believe there is a real threat to the safety of students.

Schools across the county are taking extra precautions following the deadly shooting last month at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

