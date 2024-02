WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley Police are investigating an unusual crash that took place Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the parking lot at the Roche Brothers grocery store on Linden Street.

Authorities said one person had minor injuries.

WPD investigating a crash at Roche Brothers on Linden St that just occurred. One person had minor injuries. More to follow later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/r1ouBu2idv — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 19, 2024

