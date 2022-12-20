WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wellesley Police Department is sounding the alarm after receiving a surge in mail theft and check fraud reports and determining mail thieves have obtained keys to the blue USPS mailboxes.

“Checks that are stolen from the mail are altered, rewritten, and deposited into various bank accounts. Additionally, your checks contain your personal information and your bank account number – this information can easily be sold online if one of your checks falls into the wrong hands,” police wrote in a statement.

Residents are being advised not to use the customary blue mailboxes to mail letters and checks. This includes leaving letters in your mailbox for the letter carrier to pick up. Instead, residents should physically go to a Post Office and mail letter from inside the building.

The Wellesley Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies, and the incidents of mail theft and check fraud remain under investigation.

