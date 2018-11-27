Wellesley police issue warning after packages stolen from residence

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley police are warning residents after packages were stolen from outside a house during the early morning hours on Monday.

The packages were stolen from a residence on Sheridan Road, according to a post on the Wellesley Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police are warning people to be proactive in preventing thefts of packages delivered to their home and urge them to make a plan for receiving packages to help prevent items from being stolen.

Police say if you suspect a package has been stolen, report it to them, the company that delivered the package, and to whoever shipped the package as soon as possible.

