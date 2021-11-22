WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington police are warning the public about a series of house break-ins.

The department is investigating multiple burglaries that occurred in the Edgewater Drive and River Glen Road neighborhood over the weekend.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects entered the homes through unlocked doors while the homeowners were present. The residents had no idea it had happened until they noticed the items missing the next morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-235-1212 or contact investigators via email at mmankavech@wellesleyma.gov.

