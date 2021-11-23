WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley police are warning the public to be vigilant as they continue to search for a suspect in connection with a recent string of home break-ins.

The department is investigating five burglaries that occurred in the Edgewater Drive and River Glen Road neighborhood over the weekend.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects entered the homes through unlocked doors while the homeowners were asleep. The residents had no idea it had happened until they noticed the items missing the next morning.

“They were very uneasy and scared in the morning when they realized someone had gone into their residence and stole some of their property,” officer Mike Mankavech said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-235-1212 or contact investigators via email at mmankavech@wellesleyma.gov.

If anything seems weird, seems off, if they see anything suspicious at night, call us. Just keep an eye out,” he said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)