WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley police issued a warning to residents Wednesday after seeing a spike in home break-ins.

Officers say three homes were broken into on Garden, Sawyer and Hawthorne roads early in the morning. The thieves made off with wallets and purses all while the homeowners were asleep upstairs.

“Some of the residents were woken up from what I understand,” said Sargeant Mark Carrasquillo. “One described what they thought was an animal outside.”

There was an attempted break-in at a fourth home but, the suspects were unable to bypass the locked doors.

It’s unclear if the Wellesley break-ins are related to two that were reported in Needham, overnight near Central Avenue and Gould Street.

Police say the thieves were able to get inside in through unlocked doors and windows in both towns.

Neighbors in Wellesley say it’s the kind of neighborhood they felt safe leaving doors and windows unlocked. Now, they will be thinking twice before doing it again.

“Biggest thing you can do is lock your home. If you have an alarm, use it,” Carrasquillo said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call the Wellesley Police Department at 781-235-1212.

