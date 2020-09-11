Wellesley police searching for man who fled from traffic stop

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley police are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop Friday.
The Weston K9 Unit is assisting as officers search the area between Route 9 and the Natick Line, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
No further details have been released.
Police activity in the area between Rt. 9 near the Natick line and Manor Ave. as Wellesley units, Weston K-9 and neighboring agencies search for a male suspect who fled from a MV stop on Rt. 9.
— Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) September 11, 2020
