Wellesley police searching for suspect who dragged officer 15 feet

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley police are searching for a suspect they say dragged a police officer during a routine traffic stop on Saturday.

Police say the officer conducting the traffic stop at Worcester Street on Route 128 about 7:09 p.m. ran the temporary license plate of a 2017 Nissan Altima, which appeared to be stolen out of Delaware.

While attempting to take the driver, believed to be Theodore William Newton, 37, of Newark, Delaware, into custody, police say a struggle ensued and Newton began driving eastbound, dragging the officer for 15 feet.

After freeing himself from the vehicle, the officer was transported to Beth Israel Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police describe Newton as being a thinly built black male standing five-feet, nine-inches tall, with close-trimmed facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter wool cap, black winter puffy jacket, and dark-colored jeans.

Newton is wanted for various motor vehicle-related charges, assault and battery on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

