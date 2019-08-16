Wellesley police seek help in search for lost iPad that boy with autism uses to communicate with parents

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wellesley are turning to the public for help in tracking down a “very special” iPad that a 3-year-old boy with autism uses to communicate with his parents, officials said.

Preston and his mother were in the rear of a parking lot at 42 Washington St. on Thursday around 4:45 p.m. when she placed the iPad mini on the ground so she could help him get into their car, according to the Wellesley Police Department. They then drove away, accidentally leaving the iPad behind.

Police say Preston’s mother did not realize she had forgotten it until they got home.

Officers later searched the parking lot but the iPad was nowhere to be found. The family was also unable to locate it with the Find My iPhone app because the device had been shut off.

“This is no ordinary iPad, however, and that’s why we are asking for the public’s help in locating it,” police said in a Facebook post.

Preston needs the iPad to communicate with his parents and the world around him. He has autism and is unable to communicate verbally, according to police.

The iPad is loaded with an app called GoTalk that enables and empowers Preston to be connected to his family in a much easier manner.

Police say the iPad is a black 6th generation model with a blue case. It also has “Preston” written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Travis Dixon at 781-235-1212.

