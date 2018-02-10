Wellesley Police: Two-vehicle crash, one car hit side of building

WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - Wellesley Police said there was a two-vehicle crash on Central Street near Weston Road around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials reported traffic delays in the area due to the accident.

Police also Tweeted a photo of one of the vehicles that crashed into the side of a building.

Minor injuries were reported.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)