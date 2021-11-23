WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wellesley are urging residents to lock their doors and keep alarm systems activated as they continue to investigate a string of home burglaries that happened over the weekend.

The department is investigating the theft of valuables in five burglaries in the area of Edgewater Drive and River Glen Road.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects entered the homes through unlocked doors while the homeowners were asleep. The residents had no idea it had happened until they noticed the items missing the next morning.

“They were very uneasy and scared in the morning when they realized someone had gone into their residence and stole some of their property,” Wellesley Police Officer Mike Mankavech said. “If anything seems weird, seems off, if they see anything suspicious at night, call us. Just keep an eye out.”

Police didn’t say exactly what was stolen from the homes.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-235-1212 or contact investigators via email at mmankavech@wellesleyma.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)