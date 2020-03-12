Wellesley Public Schools closing for 2 weeks amid coronavirus fears

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley Public Schools will be closed for two weeks beginning Friday as town officials grapple with how to address the growing coronavirus outbreak.

In a message to the town on Thursday, officials said Wellesley Public Schools mad ethe decision to close beginning Friday, March 13, after consulting with town leaders, though the length of the closure “may change based on direction from state and local health officials.”

Over the next few days, WPS administrators will work collaboratively with the Wellesley Teachers’ Association to finalize plans for remote learning. The district will use its four remaining “snow days” to prepare for this transition.

“We realize this decision has a significant impact and far-reaching ramifications for our community and understand the disappointment, frustration and uncertainty that is created,” the statement read. “However, we believe these steps are necessary given the current realities.”

