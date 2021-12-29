WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley Public Schools has suspended all winter athletics until further notice due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, education officials announced Wednesday.

“The increase of positive COVID cases and, in particular, the major increase of cases on our athletic teams, we have come to the conclusion that we will need to suspend the winter season until further notice,” the town’s athletics department said in a statement.

There will be no in-person practices, games, meets, or competitions during the suspension.

The decision comes as state health officials report record-breaking daily case counts with the omicron variant spreading rapidly.

