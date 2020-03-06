Wellesley schools close early after parent of students tests positive for coronavirus

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) – Two schools in Wellesley closed Friday after the parent of two students tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced.

The patient is a parent of children who attend the Upham Elementary School and Wellesley Middle School, David Lussier, Superintendent of Wellesley Public Schools, said in a message sent to the school community.

The Wellesley resident is one of two Norfolk County residents who were exposed to an infected person at a Biogen meeting in Boston last week, Leonard Lizzo, Director of the Wellesley Health Department, said at a news conference Friday. A third Norfolk County resident tested positive for the virus after traveling to Italy.

“The individual was identified by the company as having close contact with a person who became ill after that meeting,” Lizzo said.

The infected parent is following self-quarantine protocol and his children are asymptomatic at this time.

“It’s important to know that these children are showing no symptoms and are healthy,” Lussier said in the message.

Out of an abundance of caution, school officials decided to release students early to fully clean and sanitize both buildings.

“We are working closely with the Wellesley Health Department and other town officials and will be providing additional updates,” Lussier added.

It’s not clear if the schools will reopen on Monday.

Classes in Plymouth were canceled Friday after high school students and their chaperones returned to school following a trip to Italy.

