Wellesley schools close early after parent of students tests positive for coronavirus

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two schools in Wellesley are closing early Friday after the parent of two students tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced.

The patient is a parent of children who attend the Upham Elementary School and Wellesley Middle School, officials said in a message sent to the school community.

“It’s important to know that these children are showing no symptoms and are healthy,” the message said.

Out of an abundance of caution, school officials decided to release students early to fully clean and sanitize both buildings.

“We are working closely with the Wellesley Health Department and other town officials and will be providing additional updates,” the message added.

Dismissals at both schools started around 11:45 a.m.

Classes in Plymouth were canceled Friday after high school students and their chaperones returned to school following a trip to Italy.

