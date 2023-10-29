WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley Starbucks location was boarded up and closed Sunday after a car smashed into the front of the coffee shop Saturday afternoon.

The crash on Linden Street happened around 5:30 p.m., according to the Wellesley Police Department. A day later, employees who work in the area described the moment of impact in conversations with 7NEWS.

“I heard a loud crash,” said one person. “It sounded as though a dumpster was being emptied.”

Employees in the area said they ran out to see what happened.

Police said two people inside the vehicle were ultimately taken to a hospital as a precaution. No Starbucks patrons or employees were hit.

“Thank God no one was hurt and thank God that my kids and myself weren’t in the building when that happened,” said Haady Taslim, who shops in the plaza where this crash happened.

Witnesses said there was a couple inside the car that drove into the shop.

After this incident, people in the area said the situation serves as a reminder to take things slow.

“I think people are too busy and they’re distracted,” said shopper Erin Malloy.

“Slow it down and be careful and be aware of your surroundings at all times, so it’s a good reminder for us all,” Taslim said.

Police said the cause of this crash remained under investigation. There was no word as of Sunday whether the driver would be facing any charges.

