WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley’s first handicap-accessible Commuter Rail location opens Monday.

The MBTA is set to unveil upgrades to the Wellesley Square Station that includes a freestanding platform for stair-free level boarding and other accessibility upgrades.

The installations were possible through advocacy from local residents to secure grant funding for the upgrades.

The MBTA is planning similar accessibility upgrades at several other stations.

