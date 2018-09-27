Wellfleet community demands action after increasing number of sharks, deadly attack

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Steps towards safety are being taken care of on Cape Cod. The community discussed the growing shark population Thursday night.

Hundreds of people gathered at a Wellfleet elementary school to discuss what steps could be taken.

In August, beachgoers scrambled to pull a 26-year-old swimmer from the waters of Wellfleet. The young victim pronounced dead shortly afterward in what would become the first deadly shark attack in Massachusetts in more than 80 years.

That scene was fresh on people’s minds as the town comes together to demand action.

“It was like walking into someone that got blown up by a landmine. It was bad,” said Gail Sluis, who says she was there the day Arthur Medici died.

She is one of hundreds of Cape residents who came to the elementary school for a public forum to discuss growing shark numbers.

“We like to play in the water with boogie boards and whatever. I’m petrified after that day,” Sluis said.

“They don’t want to go in the water. They’re avid surfers and avid water people, and they just don’t want to go in the water,” said Wellfleet resident George Dinsdale.

Town administrators joined marine experts to listen to ideas, ranging from shark-repelling wristbands to warning systems to seal population control. They say the first step is making sure people can call 911.

“The ideas of a callbox, something has to be implemented right away that has to be there,” said Wellfleet Town Administrator Dan Hoort. “Cell phone service has to be done right away. There has to be a way to communicate immediately from our beaches.”

They say state leaders have already pledged resources.

“(State representatives) have all reached out to us about the possibility of funding,” Hoort said.

Those here say they’re cautiously optimistic that life-saving measures can be put in place. They say as more sharks appear, inaction isn’t an option.

“They’re eating all of our fish, they’re polluting the waters, and now they’re eating our people,” Sluis said.

