WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Wellfleet Fire Department used a boat to rescue the driver of a submerged delivery truck who became trapped in water at high tide Saturday morning

Two firefighters in a rescue boat reached the driver around 12 p.m. and returned them to shore, where they were evaluated by paramedics.

In a statement, fire officials said, “The Wellfleet Fire Department urges residents and drivers to exercise caution on Lieutenant Island Road, especially during high tides. Rising tides can create hazardous conditions and pose significant risks to motorists.”

