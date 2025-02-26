WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A luxury Wellfleet home that was on the verge of collapsing into Cape Cod Bay has been demolished.

Crews brought in heavy machinery Monday and began removing the mansion piece by piece. As of Wednesday, only its concrete slab, chimney, and a generator remained.

The house was building in 2010 along a sandy bluff. For the past several years, land around the home had been eroding.

Officials said the 5,100-square-foot house was a danger to oyster beds in the nearby harbor.

