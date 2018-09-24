Wellfleet hosting community forum following deadly shark attack

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Wellfleet is hosting a community forum on Thursday to discuss how best to deal with sharks off the community’s coastline.

The forum at Wellfleet Elementary School is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

Beach Administrator Suzanne Grout Thomas, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy representative Cynthia Wigren, UMass Dartmouth School for Marine Science & Technology professor Megan Winton, and Northwest Atlantic Seal Research Consortium Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Chair Andrea Bogomolni are scheduled to speak during the event, according to the posted agenda.

