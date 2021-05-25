Nearly every public school in Massachusetts is offering full-time in-person learning for students as the second school year shaded by the coronavirus pandemic winds down, Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said Tuesday.

More kids are getting used to being back in the classroom with COVID-19 restrictions, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday released its Academic Excellence Roadmap as it looks ahead to summer and fall.

Meanwhile, parents and advocacy organizations on Tuesday pressed the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to ease masking requirements and to take a wider view of student wellness.

All elementary and middle schools in Massachusetts are now offering full-time in-person learning, Riley said, and 99 percent of high schools met his deadline of May 17 to also offer full-time, in-person education.

“I know that this was a split vote when t he vote was taken in March to grant me the authority and we’ll be voting on a final vote later, but I do think at this time that we made the right decision to move forward,” Riley said Tuesday.

The board is expected later Tuesday morning to take a vote to finalize the student learning time amendments it adopted on an emergency basis in early March to advance more in-person learning across the state.

Beth Humberd, an Andover parent and organizer with Bring Kids Back, said parents aligned with her organization are concerned that the state’s COVID-19 requirements for schools are more heavy-handed than is warranted for children and are not being relaxed evenly across districts.

“We’re concerned that even as some of this guidance is updated, these protocols are sticky; they will take far longer to roll back than they did to implement. We are concerned with the narrative that ‘the kids don’t seem to mind’ when in fact we have no way of knowing what practices are remaining and where. We are concerned that the pace of unraveling these protocols does not reflect the urgency associated with children’s wellness and mental health and is a stark contrast to how quickly these protocols were implemented when the urgency focused on COVID safety,” she said during the board’s public comment period. “We are concerned that the tradition of local control has frankly gotten out of control when it comes to districts being able to set their own public health guidelines that go above and beyond state guidance, that aren’t grounded in the latest evidence and that fail to consider the tradeoffs for children.”

