Wells Fargo glitch drains bank accounts of some customers

Wells Fargo is apologizing again. This time for a glitch that drained some customer accounts by withdrawing automatic payments twice on Wednesday.
The banking giant says the processing error that caused the double-posting of some items was fixed overnight.
Angry customers slammed Wells Fargo on twitter, saying their accounts became overdrawn due to the issue.
The company said it would refund any related fees or charges.
It’s just the latest embarrassment for Wells Fargo, which is trying to repair its reputation after a year of scandal.
Most notably, when the bank admitted that employees motivated by unrealistic sales goals created millions of potentially fake accounts.
