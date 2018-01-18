Wells Fargo glitch drains bank accounts of some customers

Wells Fargo is apologizing again. This time for a glitch that drained some customer accounts by withdrawing automatic payments twice on Wednesday.

The banking giant says the processing error that caused the double-posting of some items was fixed overnight.

Angry customers slammed Wells Fargo on twitter, saying their accounts became overdrawn due to the issue.

We’re sorry if you had an issue with your Bill Payments yesterday. Technical teams have corrected the errors. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) January 18, 2018

Some customers may be having an issue with their Bill Pay transactions. We are working to fix the issue and resolve this tonight. Thanks for your patience. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) January 18, 2018

The company said it would refund any related fees or charges.

It’s just the latest embarrassment for Wells Fargo, which is trying to repair its reputation after a year of scandal.

Most notably, when the bank admitted that employees motivated by unrealistic sales goals created millions of potentially fake accounts.

