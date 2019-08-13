Wendy’s giving away 2 million free chicken nuggets

(WHDH) — Need to satisfy your chicken nuggets fix? Head on over to Wendy’s. The fast-food chain is giving away two million chicken nuggets this week.

Wendy’s challenged its followers on social media in May, tweeting two million likes would result in the return of the much-loved spicy chicken nuggets.

2 million likes deserve 2 million free Spicy Nuggs. Add a free 6-pc Spicy Nuggs to any order with code SPICYNUGGS exclusively through DoorDash. We did it, y’all 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Hh0eXV4u0L pic.twitter.com/gXrY9qYiWV — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 12, 2019

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

The tweet just recently surpassed the two-million mark. On Monday, Wendy’s announced that it will be giving away the nuggets through Aug. 18.

Customers can add a free six-piece nugget to any order with code SPICYNUGGS exclusively through DoorDash.

