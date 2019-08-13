Wendy’s giving away 2 million free chicken nuggets

(WHDH) — Need to satisfy your chicken nuggets fix? Head on over to Wendy’s. The fast-food chain is giving away two million chicken nuggets this week.
Wendy’s challenged its followers on social media in May, tweeting two million likes would result in the return of the much-loved spicy chicken nuggets.
The tweet just recently surpassed the two-million mark. On Monday, Wendy’s announced that it will be giving away the nuggets through Aug. 18.
Customers can add a free six-piece nugget to any order with code SPICYNUGGS exclusively through DoorDash.
