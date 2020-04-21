Wendy’s offering free nuggets with ‘no strings attached’

Wendy’s is looking to share the love with their customers, with no strings attached.

The fast-food chain took to Twitter on Monday and announced they are giving out free four-piece chicken nuggets, both spicy and crispy, with no purchase necessary. The nugget giveaway will take place on Friday, April 24.

The company said in the tweet that they were inspired by all the love their customers have shown them during the coronavirus pandemic. They may not be able to return the affection with a hug, the chain restaurant wrote, but they can definitely do so with a “nug.”

“Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us,” Wendy’s tweeted. “We wish we could give you a hug, but instead… how about a nug?”

