Wendy’s pays $400K to resolve child labor violations at 46 Massachusetts locations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has reached a $400,000 settlement with Wendy’s to resolve child labor violations at its 46 corporate-owned locations across the state, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday.

Healey says her office started investigating the fast-food chain after receiving a complaint from a minor employed at a Wendy’s in Worcester alleging that teenagers were working too late into the evening and too many hours per day.

Wendy’s cooperated with the investigation and provided records for several locations that showed the restaurant was in violation of two child labor laws by allowing 16- and 17-year old employees to work later than the law allows and beyond the nine-hour daily limit, Healey’s office said in a news release.

Investigators estimated more than 2,100 violations at Wendy’s restaurants in Massachusetts.

“Employers have a duty to follow our child labor laws and protect their young employees,” Healey said. “Wendy’s came into compliance as a result of our investigation and took meaningful steps to ensure a safe and productive work environment for its young workers.”

In response to the investigation, Wendy’s reportedly undertook changes to its business practices, such as modifying its scheduling system, issuing all minor employees a red visor to indicate to managers that they are under 18, and including child labor processes in daily checklists for managers.

Wendy’s also implemented a national child labor audit and compliance program.

