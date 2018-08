WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a barn in Wenham to the ground early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responding to the call just after midnight found the barn, located at 128 Topsfield Road fully engulfed in flames.

The barn was empty at the time.

There were no injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)