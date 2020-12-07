Wenham deputy fire chief says he needs kidney transplant

WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wenham man who has been serving the public for more than 20 years is now in need of their help.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Baxter has been diagnosed with Kidney Disease and is in desperate need of a transplant from someone who is either O-positive or O-negative.

“He’s very much a man that’s on the go. He always wants to help everybody. He’s always there. And right now, he’s kind of relying on us to do certain things,” Baxter’s daughter Paige said.

Though his family members were eager to donate, they unfortunately were not a match.

“It’s one of those things where I’m his blood type and I would be the perfect match, but I, unfortunately, have a rarity in my kidneys that we didn’t find out about until the last test,” Paige said.

In an effort to find a donor, they took to social media hoping that amplifying their story would boost their chances of finding a match.

“We’re kind of just focusing all of our energy on trying to find someone and get the word out there. Because the more people that do come forward for evaluation, the better his chances are at finding an actual match and a donor,” she said.

Baxter has been a firefighter and EMT for more than two decades and said he is eager to get back to work.

“It’s tough watching the guys go out the door when you got to sit there,” he said.

His family said although it has been hard, they have been receiving loads of support from the Fire Department and from people online.

“It’s been amazing, all the people in the groups and everything my daughter showed me that’s responded,” he said. “I hope can be a thing that helps spread the word for everybody.”

Anyone interested in donating can learn more information here.

