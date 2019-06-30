Wenham firefighters rescue elderly woman from 2-alarm blaze that displaced 10

WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly Wenham woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday after being carried out of a burning apartment inside a complex for elderly and disabled residents, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire inside a second-floor apartment at Enon Village on Larch Lane about 7:40 a.m. struck a second alarm after heavy smoke and fire was seen coming from the second floor of Building H, according to Wenham Police Chief Thomas Perkins.

As firefighters began working to extinguish the flames, Perkins said Wenham Police Officer Wesley Izidoro began evacuating residents from the building, which is managed by the Wenham Housing Authority.

That’s when a group of Hamilton firefighters, led by Fire Lt. Andrew Ellison, found a 69-year-old woman unresponsive inside the apartment where the fire began, Perkins said.

She was carried out of the burning apartment to safety, revived, and taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital with serious injuries. Her condition at the hospital was not immediately released.

Two cats rescued by firefighters from the same second-floor apartment were taken to the Danvers Animal Hospital and are expected to survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though an initial investigation it was not suspicious.

The Wenham Housing Authority is working with the American Red Cross to find temporary housing for the 10 people who were displaced.

