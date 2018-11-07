Wenham police investigating 2 break-ins

WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wenham police are investigating after two houses were broken into early Wednesday morning, police say.

Two homes on Larch Row were broken into between midnight and 6:30 a.m., and the homes were entered through unlocked doors, according to Wenham police.

Police say electronics were stolen from both houses, and a set of keys was stolen from inside one of the homes, which were then used to steal a vehicle in the driveway.

In both cases, the residents of the homes were inside when the break-in occurred, and no contact was made with the suspect and residents, according to police.

The incidents remain under investigation.

