WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wenham police are turning to the public for help as they investigate the vandalism of two pride flags over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report that the rainbow flag outside the First Church of Wenham had been cut down overnight Saturday soon learned that a progress flag at the Wenham Museum had also been torn down, according to Wenham Police Chief Kevin DiNapoli.

Wenham Police also continue to investigate the theft of the rainbow flag from First Church of Wenham at the end of May.

“There simply is no place for any activity of this type in Wenham, and we stand with the LGBTQ members of our community,” DiNapoli said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wenham Police Department at 978-468-4000.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)