Wenham police officers resign following internal investigation into mishandling of funds

WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Wenham police officers resigned Tuesday following an internal investigation into allegations they mishandled Wenham Police Relief Association funds, officials said.

Wenham Police Officers Shane M. Kavanaugh and William J. Carney have voluntarily resigned from the department effective immediately, Board of Selectmen Chair Catherine Harrison, Town Administrator Peter Lombardi, and Police Chief Thomas C. Perkins announced in a joint statement Tuesday night.

“These resignations come as a result of an internal investigation initiated by the Town of Wenham in response to allegations that were raised regarding the conduct of these two employees unrelated to their official capacities,” the statement read.

The Board of Selectmen voted to execute individual separation agreements with each officer.

“The Board of Selectmen places a high value on the integrity of all of its police officers,” Harrison said in a statement. “We appreciate the continued leadership of Chief Perkins and the cooperation of the police union in these matters.”

Click here to read the entire internal affairs report.

