Wenham woman leads police on chase through Rowley

ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - An attempt to pull over a 52-year-old Wenham woman turned into a low-speed pursuit when she allegedly refused to stop.

Ann Wildes will be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Wednesday on a number of charges including failure to stop, driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest, according to a release issued by police.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Glen Street around 2 p.m. Thursday for reports of a disturbance and upon arrival saw Wildes get into a car and then allegedly drive around the cruiser parked in front of the home.

Wildes led officers on a low-speed chase down Route 1 before stopping in a Market Basket parking lot, once again dodging officers attempts to pull her over.

She continued to drive toward an officer and then parked her car and eventually exited and was taken into custody, police said.

