STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The fire chief was first on the scene of a fire that tore through a Stoughton home Tuesday, making sure that no one was inside as the blaze destroyed the house.

Fire Chief Mike Carroll said he was driving to a morning meeting when the call came in reporting a fire at a Southworth Court home, and he headed straight for the blaze instead.

“Saw the plume of smoke, went right to work,” Carroll said.

Carroll has been chief for six months, but a firefighter for 28 years. He didn’t want to break a window and create a flow path for the fire, so he went around back to bang on the door and confirm no one was inside.

The fire started in the garage but moved to the house, and a large portion of the home was reduced to a pile of charred rubble and part of the roof collapsed. Carroll said the building was a total loss, and investigators are trying to determine the cause.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)