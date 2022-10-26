BOSTON (WHDH) - Wentworth Institute of Technology and Mass. College of Art and Design were both on lockdown, both campuses tweeted, in response to a reported gun that was later confirmed to be fake, per the Boston Police Department.

“If you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message,” both campuses said.

No other information is immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox