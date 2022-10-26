BOSTON (WHDH) - Wentworth Institute of Technology and Mass. College of Art and Design were both on lockdown, both campuses tweeted, in response to a reported gun that was later confirmed to be fake, per the Boston Police Department.

“If you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message,” both campuses said.

Nerves frayed around Mass Art residence hall on Huntington Ave in Boston amid reports of person with a gun #7News pic.twitter.com/zQu99fk9nE — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 26, 2022

No other information is immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)