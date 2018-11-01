Wentworth, NH town employee arrested for alleged possession, creation of child porn

WARREN, N.H. (WHDH) - An employee of the town of Wetworth, New Hampshire was arrested on child porn charges on Wednesday, officials said.

As the result of a New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation, members of the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department along with Plymouth, Manchester, and Portsmouth police executed a search warrant in Warren, New Hampshire that led to the arrest of Andrew Hanley, 32.

Hanley is a highway worker for the town of Wentworth, according to the town website.

Hanley was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Grafton County Superior Court on charges of possession of child sexual abuse images, distribution of child sexual abuse images, manufacturing child sexual abuse images, as well as aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department.

