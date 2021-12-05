DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a missing University of New Hampshire student has been found dead, officials said Sunday, and family members are mourning a “great kid” who was looking forward to the future.

Vincenzo Lirosi, 22, had been reported missing Sunday and was found by a search and rescue team in a marshy area off Coe Drive in Durham, New Hampshire, according to police. Family members said the Chief Medical Examiner told them Lirosi died of accidental drowning.

“We’re all still in shock, it’s coming in waves,” said cousin Ashley Erwin. “He was a great kid, he was just getting his life started … he was alive and pursuing what he wanted to do.”

“We were very saddened to learn the search for Vicenzo did not end as we hoped,” a UNH spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Vincenzo’s family and friends. This is a very sad day for our community and right now we are focused on providing the support and resources needed for everyone who knew him or is impacted by his death.”

No other information was immediately available.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Lirosi’s funeral expenses.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)