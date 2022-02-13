BOSTON (WHDH) - While U.S. officials are urging citizens to leave Ukraine as Russian troops mass along the border, a man with Boston ties in the country on business says he’s hoping for de-escalation.

Taras Patro went to Ukraine two weeks ago for a work assignment, and is constantly in touch with his family in Boston as tensions rise in the region. The State Department has urged U.S. citizens to leave the country now, saying a Russian attack would likely begin with air strikes that could kill civilians and a U.S. military evacuation after an invasion is out of the question.

Petros said residents are on edge but still going about their work as they wait to see what Russian President Vladmir Putin will do next.

“At the moment its business as usual, but in the back of everybody’s mind, we’re all waiting to see if he’s all talk,” Petros said. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, and I think the sanctions should start prior to him doing such so he knows the force the United States government has.”

But Petros said he hoped Putin back down.

“If he attacks, he’s going to be attacking his own people … does he really want to injure or kill his own people?” Petros said. “Hopefully all his intention was to get all the parties to the table, and he worries about his own people.”

Petros’ work assignment is scheduled to last another two weeks, and while his family is nervous, he plans to stick around.

“[They’re] asking if I’m OK, and if and when I’m coming back,” Petros said. “But I’d like to weather out the storm to see how the situation unfolds.”

