‘We’re done with the Cape’: Family’s vacation ruined after car smashes into their motel room

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - After a car came crashing into their room while they slept at a Yarmouth motel Saturday, a family says they’re amazed to be alive but done with vacationing on the Cape.

Firefighters responding to reports of a crash at the Cape Sands Inn on Route 28 at 2 a.m. found a car had crashed through a first floor motel room, landing in one of the beds inside.

“I woke up and the car was already in the room, and my son went off of his bed next to the window and he flew onto my bed, and was basically stuck under something and I had to pull him out but he didn’t get hurt,” said Lindsey Cerqueira, who was staying in the room with her husband and three children.

Police said the woman driving the car lost control while backing up, causing the crash. The two people in the car were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover, officials said, and the Cerqueiras were unharmed.

“We for sure have an angel watching over us,” Lindsey Cerqueira said.

The motel has dealt with unexpected damage in the past — in 2019 a rare tornado touched down on the Cape and tore the roof off half the building. Officials inspected the motel after Saturday’s crash and said it is safe to stay open, but the Cerqueiras won’t be there after yet another near-miss on a Cape vacation.

“Last year we got hit by a drunk guy, totaled our new car, this year we get run over by a car in our bed,” Derek Cerqueira said. “I think we’re done with the Cape.”

