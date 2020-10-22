‘We’re expecting big things’: Pats happy to be back at practice as they prepare for 49ers

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots practiced for a second straight day on Thursday ahead of their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, marking the first time the team has been able log back-to-back preparation sessions in three weeks due to coronavirus complications.

While the Patriots could be without running back James White this weekend, the team is hopeful that a full week of practice will help them snap a two-game losing skid.

White was held out for a second day in a row due to a “non-injury-related” issue, according to the team.

Quarterback Cam Newton told reporters that he is glad things are slowly getting back to normal following weeks that were clouded by positive coronavirus tests and great uncertainty.

“The fact that we’re able to practice, I think everybody is getting back in their normal routines. I think that’s a big thing,” Newton said. “We hope it pays dividends for us come Sunday. We’re expecting big things.”

Newton was sacked four times in last Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos. His offensive line should get an added boost this week with starting center David Andrews expected back in the lineup.

The Patriots and 49ers are slated to kickoff at Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m.

