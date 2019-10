PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A popular zoo in Rhode Island is expecting a new addition to their animal family.

Roger Williams Park Zoo announced Sunday that Fiona the sloth is pregnant.

Her and Wesley the sloth will welcome their baby to the world this spring.

The zoo plans to update the public on Fiona’s pregnancy through their social media pages.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)