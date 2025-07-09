As you drive through the devastated streets of central Texas, words spell out what the heart cannot.

Spray painted messages of hope on mangled metal and debris can be seen following the catastrophic flooding.

“Everybody can relate to a hurting heart. It’s okay for them for a window of time,” said Cowboy Dave, of Hurt Hearts. “To weep, to mourn, to say, my heart is broken. It’s broken. I don’t need more barbecue. I don’t need more hand sanitizer. I need my heart fixed.”

The man behind the messages is Dave Graham, or “Cowboy Dave.”

“They drive by their community and they see hell and then they’re like, that’s nice. And I’m gone, so it’s anonymous. Isn’t that great?” Cowboy Dave said.

Cowboy Dave is a “first impactor.”

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” Cowboy Dave said.

And that is why he’s painting a special piece for the Hill Country on a big boulder that the raging Guadalupe River seemingly dropped last Friday. Cowboy Dave is leaving behind his most recognized creation, a big red heart. He hopes to give people what they deserve, a chance to smile again.

“My whole purpose of what I do is to give someone 15 seconds to drive by and be like, what the heck, or that’s nice,” said Cowboy Dave.

