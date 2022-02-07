WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bay State’s second-biggest city could move to lift its face mask mandate as the spread of COVID-19 slows.

Worcester Medical Director Dr. Michael Hirsh and City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. plan to request a vote during the city’s Board of Health meeting on Monday to rescind the emergency regulation requiring face coverings in all indoor private common spaces in the workplace and indoor private spaces open to the public beginning Feb. 18.

If passed by the board, the city will then adhere to the Massachusetts Department of Health’s ongoing mask advisory that encourages, but does not require, the public to wear a mask in an indoor setting outside their home.

The city regulation requiring masks at all K-12 public, private, parochial, and charter schools will remain in effect, mirroring the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s ongoing public school requirement, through at least Feb. 28.

This request comes as public health experts expect COVID-19 cases to continue to decline over the next couple of weeks.

“We’ve seen a steep decline as the omicron variant phases out a little,” Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said. “We continue to see lagging indicators in hospitalizations and deaths.”

Mansfield is one of the latest Mass. communities to roll back their mask mandate.

“I still think it’s very important to recommend wearing masks in community settings but I do believe at this time the mask mandate can be lifted,” said Mansfield Board of Health Clerk Kasia Frenette.

In both cities, officials say it’s all about making decisions that are supported by current data.

“We’re following the science and that’s how it’s been since day one essentially,” Augustus said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)