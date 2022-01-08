MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - As officials searched a Manchester, New Hampshire home where missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery was last seen in 2019 on Saturday, the girl’s mother held a vigil and vowed to not rest until she is found.

“We’re going to be on this every single day until we bring Harmony home,” said Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mother, urging anyone with information to come forward. “It could be that one person that says ‘Oh my goodness, I know her,’ or ‘She came into my diner,’ whatever the case is, someone knows something.”

The Manchester Police Department, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, searched 77 Gilford Street as part of the continued investigation into the disappearance of Montgomery, according to Manchester police. Officials said they first learned Harmony might be missing when Sorey called them in November, saying she’d been trying to find her daughter for months.

The Gilford Street address is the last known location where Montgomery was known to reside prior to her disappearance, police said. The public is asked to respect the privacy of the home’s current residents and to stay off the property as the investigation continues.

Harmony is described as standing about 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses. She is also blind in her right eye.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, is being held without bail after being charged with second degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and interfering with custody, stemming from an alleged incident involving Harmony.

Adam Montgomery’s wife, Kayla, is facing a welfare fraud charge after police say she continued to receive food stamp benefits for Harmony between December 2019 and June 2021. According to her arrest affidavit, Kayla said she has not seen Harmony since the day after Thanksgiving 2019, when Adam said he was going to bring her to her mother.

Sorey said she’s had difficulties in her past, but was just trying to see Harmony found safe now.

“I didn’t have the greatest track record but I never gave, I never ever gave up and I never stayed out there doing bad things, I went to try and get better for my kids you know,” Sorey said. “[Harmony] is the most beautiful, most amazing, smart, funny little girl you’ll ever meet in your life and not her or any child serves this.”

Anyone with information regarding Harmony is asked to call the Manchester police’s dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

The reward for information leading to the discovery of the missing girl was increased to $94,000 on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)