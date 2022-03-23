BOSTON (WHDH) – Outraged restaurant owners in Boston’s North End might sue the city over a $7,500 fee that they have been asked to pay in order to participate in this season’s outdoor dining program.

A number of restaurant owners met with an attorney on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the city.

Outdoor dining will return on April 1 but North End eateries must wait until May 1 before offering patio seating to customers, according to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. North End restaurant owners have also been ordered to pay an additional $450 per month for each parking spot they use for outdoor seating.

In a statement, Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office said, “The City made some changes to the outdoor dining program in the North End based on feedback received from the community. A committee of community members and local elected officials will advise how those funds are spent to mitigate the impact of the program on the residents of the neighborhood.”

Restaurant owners told 7NEWS that the fee is downright unfair.

“She’s coming after us…We’re going to fight back,” said George Mendoza, co-owner of Monica’s Trattoria. “We are going to sue…We’ll sue for damages.”

During a private meeting at Filippo Ristorante, the restaurant owners discussed what they can do to change Wu’s mind about the fee.

“We’re going to pay the same thing that everybody else pays. We’re going to pay nothing,” Frank Mendoza, co-owner of Monica’s Trattoria, added.

Restaurant owners must pay the fee by May 1 if they want to offer outdoor dining.

North End residents are being offered alternative parking at lots in the neighborhood.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)