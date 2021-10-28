COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - With more than a quarter of a million Massachusetts residents still without power days after a fall nor’easter, utility crews were out in force along the South Shore and down in Cape Cod working to make necessary repairs.

Amidst the storm, a massive tree came crashing down on Highland Avenue in Cohasset bringing a utility pole and powerlines down with it and causing a lot of damage.

Eversource crews say lingering, whipping winds are making it not only difficult but dangerous to do their jobs.

As of Thursday evening, the entirety of Cohasset’s near 4,000 residents were still without electricity but Eversource’s president and CEO Joe Nolan gave customers a sense of when their lights might come back on.

“Six p.m. on Saturday night. That is 98 percent of all customers. I will tell you I feel very comfortable the number will be higher than that. But just to make sure we don’t have anyone say, ‘You told me,” Nolan said. “The folks that are in the areas are going to know because they are going to see the destruction. By and large, we’re going to get everybody on.”

Nolan said his main concern right now is keeping his employees safe.

