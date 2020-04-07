‘We’re going to get through this’: David Ortiz shares heartfelt message of encouragement for Bostonians amid coronavirus pandemic

Former Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz recently recorded a heartfelt message of encouragement for Bostonians, assuring everyone that the city will once again rise up as one in the face of adversity and overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh tweeted a video of Ortiz’s message, thanking him for rooting for Boston — a city that has seen more than 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths since the outbreak.

“We are a city of champions. We have been down before. We know how to bounce back up because this is our city,” Ortiz said. “We got to stay strong so we can go back and do the things that we love doing. Stay together and continue fighting. We’re going to get through this.”

On Sunday, Walsh recommended a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, in addition to urging Bostonians to wear face coverings whenever they go outside.

Ortiz’s full message reads as follows:

Hey, Boston. Big Papi right here. I know we are going through some tough times right now, but I want to let you know how much I love and respect you.

And now it should be opening day now, but instead, we got to stay at home taking care of each other and understanding how crazy this situation is. It’s a lot of people working hard over there — first responders — a lot of people working hard to get the city going. People at the hospital making food, nurses, doctors. So many different ways people are helping. Those are heroes.

And having talked to Mayor Walsh, basically telling me that people in Boston, not getting close to each other in coming clutch, coming through clutch. You know, that’s how we do it.

We are a city of champions, Boston. We are a city of champions. We have been down before. We know how to bounce back up because this is our city. We got to stay strong so we can go back and do the things that we love doing.

Stay together, stay together and continue fighting. We’re gonna get through this, we’re gonna get through this. I know we’re going to get through this.

God bless you, Boston.

.@DavidOrtiz has always been a Boston legend on and off the field. He has a special message for our city right now. Thanks for #rootingforboston, Big Papi! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TJNsa7HKQR — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 7, 2020

