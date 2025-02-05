LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Just months after opening his dream business, a Lynn man’s dream, and life, were tragically cut short.

Ilias Mavros was found dead in his Stanwood Street home on Monday.

“It doesn’t feel real right now, to be honest,” said Mavros’ nephew, George Fiskatoris.

Mavros ran Crazy Buzzy’s Restaurant on the Lynnway, a venture his nephew says Mavros poured his heart and soul into.

“He’s fought back from hardships in the past, and now we had this, and he was doing very well,” said George. “People loved the food here.”

Lynn police say they discovered the apparent homicide when they stopped by the house at the family’s request.

Officers say they found the 48-year-old’s body with signs of trauma.

“He wasn’t just my uncle, he was my friend,” said George.

George says his Saturday shift was the last time he saw his uncle.

A temporary gig to help get the place up and running, is now a more permanent role.

George plans to help his family keep Crazy Buzzy’s up and running in his uncle’s memory.

“I think he wouldn’t wat us to stop running the restaurant,” said George. “So, we’re going to keep going for him.”

